Pennsylvania budget address: Read Gov. Wolf’s full budget proposal

(WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf held his final budget address to a joint session of the General Assembly at the State Capitol, outlining his budget plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Highlights of the Governor’s nearly 900-page proposal include billions in education funding, changes to the cash bail system, raising the state minimum wage and teacher minimum wage, and funding for mental health care.

The budget includes $43.7 billion in general fund expenditures with additional funding from the American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

More than 40 percent of the budget is dedicated towards Health and Human Services, followed by 36 percent towards education.

The Governor’s full budget proposal can be read below:

The Governor’s budget address will be followed by hearings by the House and Senate appropriation committees going into the July 1 budget deadline.

The Governor’s full speech can be re-watched here.