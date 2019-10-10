Pennsylvania budgets $223M for winter weather operations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s finally starting to feel like fall in Pennsylvania, but state officials say they’re already preparing for winter, and you should be, too.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to get their tires checked and put together emergency kits for their cars.

The state has a $223 million budget for winter operations this year.

PennDOT says the goal is to keep roads passable, which doesn’t necessarily mean keeping them completely clear but rather free of snow and ice.

Pennsylvania has 94,000 miles of roadway that needs to be cleared. Officials say that’s more than all of the New England states combined.

PennDOT says it plans to roll out new tools on 511pa.com specifically for the trucking industry.

The state employs 4,500 workers to keep the roads safe.

“As always, we need temporary workers to help us get the right number of plows and the right number of personnel on our roadway network,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said. “It’s a big roadway network and Pennsylvania has always had rough winters.”

Interested candidates can apply on PennDOT’s website.

Last November and December alone, there were about 2,300 crashes on snow and ice-covered roadways. Those crashes resulted in nine deaths and more than 900 injuries.