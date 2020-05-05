Pennsylvania Chamber launches ‘Bringing PA Back’ website

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Chamber announced the launch of ‘Bring PA Back’, a website that looks to help businesses safely reopen and help jumpstart the economy

“Now that the commonwealth has worked together to successfully slow the growth of Covid-19, we’re entering the re-opening phase – which means it is critical for businesses to receive the information they need in order to safely re-open their facilities,” Chamber President and CEO Gene Barr said. “Our ‘Bringing PA Back’ initiative aims to do just that with a user- friendly website that will help employers as they prepare to re-open their physical locations, and ensure the safety and well-being of their employees and customers. Working together, we know that we can come out of this unprecedented time stronger than before and with our economy moving forward.”

The website features information for employers:

Cleaning and safety standards

Employment opportunities; industry-specific guidance

Policy recommendations that will help to revive Pennsylvania’s economy

A map that indicates how far along a county is in reopening

Wolf administration guidelines for each phase

The Pennsylvania Chamber has also developed policy recommendations focusing on the state’s economic recovery. As the ‘Statewide Voice of Business,’ the PA Chamber will be advising elected officials on how best to proceed.

The chamber has been involved with stakeholders, business leaders, and local chambers for the past several weeks to determine employer concerns and needs as the state looks to slowly reopen economies across the commonwealth.

The state chamber anticipates regularly updating the website to keep employers informed of new government guidance and industry best practices.

