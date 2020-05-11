Pennsylvania Corrections Department signs execution notice for police murderer

FILE- In this Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, Eric Frein, left, is led from the Pike County Courthouse after his preliminary hearing in Milford, Pa. Frein is charged with fatally shooting a Pennsylvania state trooper and wounded another during an ambush at their barracks in September. A formal arraignment for Frein is scheduled for Thursday, […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel signed a notice on Monday that sets the execution date for Eric Frein to be on June 22.

Frein was previously sentenced to death for the 2014 murder of Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Bryon Dickson II during an ambush attack of the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The department said in a press release that current law states when the governor does not sign a warrant of execution within the specified time period, the secretary of corrections has 30 days within which to issue a notice of execution.

Gov. Wolf issues temporary reprieves if a warrant reaches his desk without further appeals. We are not yet at that point in this case, the release stated.

Any remaining appeals or stays Frein pursues would be part of the court case, and questions pertaining to those appeals or stays would be best directed to his attorneys, the release concluded.

The General Assembly has not addressed deficiencies of the death penalty system detailed in a 2018 Joint State Government Commission report.