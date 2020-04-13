Live Now
ABC27 News at 5
1  of  3
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Christ Reformed Church, Duncannon Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Pennsylvania counties press governor for all-mail election

Pennsylvania

by: Marc Levy, Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Kris Jaeger with Broad Street Ministry distributes food as part of a new initiative called Step Up to the Plate, during a rainstorm outside of City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, April 13, 2020. The program aims to help those with food insecurity and is a partnership of Broad Street Ministry, Prevention Point Philadelphia, and Project HOME, with the City of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Some of Pennsylvania’s most populous counties are starting to press Gov. Tom Wolf to allow them to conduct the June 2 primary election entirely by mail amid fears that the coronavirus would pose a threat to poll workers and voters.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald on Monday said holding an in-person election in the midst of the coronavirus crisis would be a “disaster.”

Officials in a pair of suburban Philadelphia counties, Montgomery and Chester, are also backing the idea of an all-mail election. And Philadelphia is making preparations for it in case an all-mail election is ordered.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss