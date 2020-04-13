Pennsylvania counties press governor for all-mail election

Kris Jaeger with Broad Street Ministry distributes food as part of a new initiative called Step Up to the Plate, during a rainstorm outside of City Hall in Philadelphia, Monday, April 13, 2020. The program aims to help those with food insecurity and is a partnership of Broad Street Ministry, Prevention Point Philadelphia, and Project HOME, with the City of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Some of Pennsylvania’s most populous counties are starting to press Gov. Tom Wolf to allow them to conduct the June 2 primary election entirely by mail amid fears that the coronavirus would pose a threat to poll workers and voters.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald on Monday said holding an in-person election in the midst of the coronavirus crisis would be a “disaster.”

Officials in a pair of suburban Philadelphia counties, Montgomery and Chester, are also backing the idea of an all-mail election. And Philadelphia is making preparations for it in case an all-mail election is ordered.

