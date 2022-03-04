BERWICK, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department says a Berwick couple has been sentenced after they stole their neighbors’ mail and made tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent credit card purchases.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Justice, between March and May of 2019, 33-year-old Ernest Stonebraker and 42-year-old Theresa Stonebraker used information obtained by stealing mail from their neighbor’s mailboxes and used it to open credit card accounts.

The fraudulent cards were used to buy $52,000 in various goods and services.

The release states that roughly 70 residents total in Luzerne and Columbia Counties were victims of the Stonebrakers’ scheme.

Ernest Stonebreaker was sentenced to 4 years in prison while Theresa was sentenced to 2 1/2 years. The Stonebreakers will also be subject to supervised release as well as pay over $8,000 in restitution to the victims.