Pennsylvania cranks up PR campaign to boost census response

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s second lady, Giselle Fetterman, will help lead a campaign to raise awareness of this year’s Census Bureau count and éncourage residents to respond to the census.

State officials said Monday that Fetterman will tour the state, making stops in Philadelphia and Centre, Erie, Allegheny, Lancaster and Luzerne counties over the next three months.

Her husband is Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Meanwhile, 94 non-profit community organizations are working together to encourage their targeted communities to return census forms.

Wolf’s administration said Pennsylvania receives $26.8 billion annually for federally funded programs, based on the census. That’s about $2,000 per Pennsylvanian per year.

