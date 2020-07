HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several Pennsylvania Democrats were on the Capitol steps Monday to discuss their work to change state elections.

Senator Sharif Street is spearheading an amendment to Act 77, an election reform bill that Governor Wolf signed into law in October of last year. The proposed amendment would allow everyone to receive a vote-by-mail-in ballot.

They also condemned what they say is the Trump campaign’s attempt to disenfranchise black and brown voters this November.