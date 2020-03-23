Pennsylvania Department of Education extends school closures through at least April 6

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced on Monday that all schools in the commonwealth will remain closed through at least April 6, furthering COVID-19 response efforts.

The closure could possibly stretch beyond April 6 if necessary to both save lives and stop the spread of the virus.

According to a press release, when it’s determined that students can return to school, administrators, teachers, and other staff will be given two days to prepare classrooms, set up cafeterias, schedule transportation and arrange other business operations.

Students would be able to return after the preparation and logistical work.

Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said his decision to close all schools for the additional period aligns with the governor’s stay-at-home directive, also announced Monday, for seven counties – Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

“Protecting the health and safety of students, families, teachers and all employees who work in our schools is paramount during this national health crisis and we must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus,” he said. “The number of positive cases increases daily and we’re seeing it spread to more counties. We must adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Extending the closure will help every community in its efforts to mitigate the spread.”

The closure extension will be for 14 days starting Tuesday, March 24.

To assist schools during the extended closure, Rivera said the state’s 29 intermediate units are ready to provide technical assistance to help develop continuity of education plans for all students.

“We know students are eager to engage with their teachers and return to learning,” Rivera said. “Beginning tomorrow, all schools will be able to work with their local intermediate unit to develop instructional plans for all students, including those with disabilities and English language learners.”

Rivera additionally canceled standardized testing for students in career and technical education (CTE) programs for the 2019-20 school year, including exams from the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) and National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS).

Last Thursday, the department canceled all PSSA testing and Keystone exams for the 2019-20 school year, as well as the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA). The U.S. Department of Education approved Pennsylvania’s waiver request the following day, and further waived accountability and reporting requirements for the 2019-20 school year.