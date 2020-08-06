Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry offering guidance for those still not receiving unemployment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry now has a guide to help people who still aren’t getting their unemployment benefits.

During its 11th town hall meeting on Thursday, the department announced a guide that identifies one of 92 payment issues.

Secretary Jerry Oleksiak and Governor Tom Wolf are also urging Congress to extend the weekly $600 federal unemployment compensation that ended two weeks ago.

Since mid-March, more than $30.7 billion in benefits has been paid out. That includes $14.5 billion from the federal government.

