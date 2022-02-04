Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging reminds seniors what to do ahead of 3G shutdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The shutdown of the nation’s 3G network service could occur as soon as this month, and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging is reminding seniors with older devices to learn more about how they could be impacted.

With the shutdown, individuals will not be able to make or receive calls, text messages or use data services with their older phones. Medical alert devices, tablets, home security systems, and roadside assistance systems that rely on 3G connectivity will also be impacted.

3G users will be directly notified, if they have not already, by carriers to inform them of the discontinuation. However, seniors with older phones that are used to only contact 911 for emergencies will not receive a notification.

““I urge older adults to learn the status of their device’s connectivity before it shuts down on them unexpectedly and to find out what actions their carriers may be taking to help them with making a smooth transition to the 5G network,” said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.

Special deals on new devices may be available through mobile service providers for older adults. To learn more about the deals or to receive assistance in switching to a new device, visit:

the Lifeline Program’s website by clicking here to learn about discounts on phone services for qualifying low-income consumers

the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program’s website by clicking here for a temporary discount of up to $50 a month towards broadband service for households during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many seniors utilize their cell phones and tablets for entertainment and to stay connected with family and friends. These devices and others are also lifesavers, and they can make a difference when seconds count,” Torres said.

To learn more about the transition to 5G, visit the Federal Communications Commission website by clicking here.