Pennsylvania farmers taking toll of China trade war

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some Pennsylvania farmers are feeling the pinch of President Trump’s trade war with China.

Farm bankruptcies rose by 20 percent from last year and many farmers need more federal aid to stay afloat with no indication that money will come soon.

Bill Boyd is a dairy farmer in Pennsylvania, he’s also a Republican who voted for president trump in 2016. He does not, however, support the president’s tactics with China.

The keystone state helped elect Trump when he campaigned on promises made to farmers, like Boyd. Despite that, Boyd says he plans to vote for Trump unless a better alternative becomes available.

The president is still trying to close a Phase One trade deal with China, which could help substantially by buying U.S. agriculture products and lifting prices.