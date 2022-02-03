Pennsylvania federal student aid applications open, but you have to act fast

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Applications for federal student aid for Pennsylvanians are open until May, the Wolf administration and Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega reminded residents.

Ortega joined the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) and Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and talked about the federal aid and that the free application must be submitted by May 1.

All first-time applicants regardless if they’re enrolled in a community college; business, trade, or technical school; hospital school of nursing; designated Pennsylvania open-admission institution; or nontransferable two-year program do have an extended deadline the first year they file of Aug. 1.

“From meeting graduation requirements to applying to college, contemplating a field of study to considering moving into an on-campus residence, preparing for postsecondary education can be overwhelming for many students and their families,” said Sec. Ortega. “However, filling out the FAFSA and submitting it before the PA State Grant deadline will help current and future college students check one box on their to-do list and will help determine how much financial assistance they will receive at the school they plan to attend. Federal financial aid helps make college more affordable, and helps students feel more financially prepared, whether they are stepping onto campus for the first time or are returning in the fall.”