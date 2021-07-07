Pennsylvania firefighters heading out west to assist with large wildfires

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania firefighters are heading out west.

These men and women were specifically chosen for the difficult job of fighting large wildfires. They met on Wednesday evening in Harrisburg before driving to Idaho.

When they get there they will be assigned to deal with any one of the large wildfires burning in several western states.

One of the crew bosses is from Juniata County. He says they’re preparing themselves mentally and physically for what’s ahead.

“You’re working in some of the hottest ambient temperatures. You’re working on some of the steepest slopes so it’s very demanding on a firefighter’s body,” Jake Click of PA Task Force 1 said.

Jake says the camaraderie among the firefighters and the gratitude from frightened evacuees makes his job worth it.