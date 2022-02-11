READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Right now, two of the most amazing scientific platforms ever launched into space are poised to expand human knowledge, in different directions — the Webb Telescope, which points outward to peer into the beginnings of the universe, and the Parker Solar probe, which in December became the first satellite to enter the sun’s upper atmosphere. Both spacecrafts use batteries made by a Pennsylvania company, EnerSys, located in Reading. They make a lot of batteries for the aerospace industry.

“The customers we interact with are NASA, NASA-Goddard, NASA-JPL, Boeing, Lockheed, Northrup, all the prime contractors that launch satellites and have needs for power systems,” David Lucero said. He’s the General Manager for U.S. Space & Medical, the branch of EnerSys which builds the batteries for spacecraft. He’s…qualified.

“I think I’m probably the only person in the world who built batteries for both the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope,” he said with a smile.

EnerSys headquarters is in Reading, but the facility that actually assembles the batteries is in Longmont, Colorado. Lucero says that while the process starts with standard Lithium-ion cells, each battery is a custom build-and they’re not rush jobs.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“We do a full performance analysis of each lot as they come in,” Lucero explained. “It takes several months to do the screening process, pick and match each cell so we don’t have to add additional electronics to control these cells, and we take those as a base, and that’s how they build a battery.”

They also design the batteries they build, which can be one of the toughest parts of the job.

“You look at the real estate you have available, and the power and energy requirements, and you look at the environment it’s going to handle,” Lucero explained. “We’re 70% engineering people here. So they do thermal analysis, structural analysis, load profiles, power and energy dissipation, we look at the harnessing structures, and basically we design a battery around what their needs are.”

It’s hard to imagine two more different environments than the Webb, designed to function at minus -394 degrees Fahrenheit, and the Parker, which has to withstand temperatures up 2500 degrees. And yet, Lucero tells us, batteries function best between zero degrees C (32 F) to plus 40 degrees C(104 F). A lot of their design work centers on keeping batteries within those parameters.

“So sometimes we will use heat dissipation plates, take the heat out, or we’ll use blankets to heat, to actually create heat if we see it’s going to be too cold of an environment.” say Lucero.

His team does more than just build the batteries.

“We run mission profile testing as well as verification testing, that the performance is what we designed it to be.”

Despite the different conditions, the batteries on both the Webb and Parker spacecraft perform the same function, keep things running when the main power source shuts down.

“When the satellite eclipses from the sun, so basically the Earth is between the sun and the satellite, they use battery power,” Lucero explained. “When they get back in to the orbit where they’re seeing the sun and using the solar panel, and the solar panels are also charging the battery.”

So which project was more challenging?

“I think they both had their own challenges. Certainly the time and the development of the James Webb was more intricate, and took a longer time, designing the battery, but the Parker Solar probe, the environmental conditions we were going to see, and what we had to do to accommodate it was its own challenge.”