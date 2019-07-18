Pennsylvania flags lowered for Pittsburgh police officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania flags at all state buildings and facilities have been lowered to honor a Pittsburgh police officer who died after an off-duty shooting.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered flags lowered to half-staff until sunset Thursday, as well as on the day of Officer Calvin Hall’s funeral.

Pittsburgh public safety officials said Hall, 36, was visiting friends when he was hit by gunfire during a street dispute early Sunday. He died Wednesday at a hospital.

“This is a dark day for Pittsburgh, a city that has seen far too many tragedies in recent months,” Wolf said in a statement. “Officer Hall’s family is now facing their very worst fears. I’m calling upon the community to support his loved ones, especially his family, friends, and brothers and sisters who served alongside him with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.”