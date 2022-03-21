PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Following the fatal crash Monday morning that killed two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers and a civilian, Governor Tom Wolf has called for all Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds.

The flags will fly at half-staff until Friday, March 25, to honor Trooper Martin F. Mack who has been with the PSP in Troop K Philadelphia area since November 2014 and Branden T. Sisca, who recently graduated after enlisting in the training program in February last year.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that occurred while these troopers were protecting and serving,” Gov. Wolf said. “This mournful incident is a stark reminder of the risks—and sacrifices—our law enforcement officers undertake every day to keep us safe. My heart goes out to their families and the communities they lived in and served.”

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate. The flags will fly at half-staff again on the day of the Troopers’ funerals, which have not yet been set.