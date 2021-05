BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania-based trucking firm has one of the safest drivers around.

Nine years ago, Don Cook was 70 years old and had driven his truck three million miles without an accident. Many thought he’d be retired right now.

But, YRC Freight in Bethlehem just honored him at age 79 for driving four million miles without a single incident.

The trucking company added Cook to its hall of fame while Cook plans to keep driving.