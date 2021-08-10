Pennsylvania girl survives shark attack, now returns home to Plains Township

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania girl is home after being bitten by a shark on vacation. Her wounds will heal, but she will never forget how she got them.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

Jordan Prushinski, 12, was spending time at the beach last week with her family in Ocean City, Maryland. She made national headlines after a shark bit her on the leg, and despite 42 stitches, Prushinski went back to the beach where the attack happened all bandaged up.

After returning home to Plains Township, near Wilkes-Barre, Purshinski is taking the once-in-a-lifetime shark attack in stride.

“Just to think being probably the only one in your school that’s ever been bit by a shark or in Plains, ever, it’s just something that I would have never thought of happening to me,” Prushinski said.

She says this isn’t holding her back from returning to the soccer field in the fall when she starts the seventh grade.