Pennsylvania halting pay for 9,000 state workers

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a news conference in his Capitol offices as he unveils a $1.1 billion package intended to help eliminate lead and asbestos contamination in Pennsylvania’s schools, homes, day care facilities and public water systems, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pa. Looking on are Democratic state lawmakers and officials from teachers’ unions. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Pennsylvania will stop paying about 9,000 state workers whose offices have been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says that paid leave for state employees whose work locations are closed and who are unable to work remotely will end April 10.

The pay freeze impacts about 12% of the state workforce, though individual agencies are being hit much harder. The state Departments of Transportation and Revenue are halting pay to more than half of their employees.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)