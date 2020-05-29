Pennsylvania handling unemployment claims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has handled more than 2 million unemployment claims

since mid-March but many are still waiting for their first check.

The secretary of labor and industry says staffing was in place for record low unemployment when the pandemic hit and the department became overwhelmed.

They’ve since hired a dramatic number of new employees but are still struggling to meet demand promptly.

The best time to reach someone by phone to discuss a claim is Thursdays and Fridays. There’s also a live chat feature.