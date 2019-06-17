Pennsylvania has a surplus, and lots of budget patches, too

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Under current federal regulations, schools can offer students only unflavored skim or 1% milk for lunch, but a bill in the Pennsylvania Legislature would change that.

"When the guidelines pushed to go to skim milk, what we're finding is school children may like whole milk at home but they go to school and have skim milk and they don't like the taste, so they're not drinking the milk in school," said Dave Smith, executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association.