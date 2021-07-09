Pennsylvania has the highest percentage of unclaimed stimulus checks in the U.S.

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has the highest percentage of unclaimed stimulus checks in the country.

There are 76,523 unclaimed checks from the first round of stimulus money given out, amounting to $117,391,909. Pennsylvania has the highest percentage of unclaimed checks in the country at 1.17%.

Number of unclaimed stimulus checks by state

State Number of unclaimed first round stimulus checks Total dollar amount Unclaimed percentage of checks Unclaimed percentage of stimulus dollars Alabama 17,857 $24,007,697 0.71% 0.57% Alaska 6,028 $4,010,422 0.85% 0.66% Arizona 32,201 $43,636,208 0.92% 0.74% Arkansas 11,239 $15,350,947 0.73% 0.58% California 130,243 $172,764,899 0.72% 0.58% Colorado 23,555 $30,747,252 0.86% 0.67% Connecticut 3,921 $17,933,332 0.82% 0.66% Delaware 3,921 $5,180,014 0.79% 0.63% District of Columbia 2,793 $3,520,885 0.85% 0.78% Florida 96,342 $130,193,139 0.85% 0.7% Georgia 37,135 $49,856,649 0.72% 0.58% Hawaii 6,802 $9,042,446 0.93% 0.73% Idaho 7,138 $9,644,194 0.83% 0.61% Illinois 49,953 $65,430,205 0.83% 0.65% Indiana 32,478 $44,625,521 0.98% 0.77% Iowa 14,567 $19,877,027 0.95% 0.72% Kansas 12,921 $17,084,652 0.94% 0.7% Kentucky 18,048 $25,321,946 0.77% 0.63% Louisiana 16,693 $22,395,159 0.71% 0.57% Maine 5,629 $7,413,500 0.74% 0.58% Maryland 22,992 $30,748,685 0.8% 0.67% Massachusetts 28,680 $37,076,315 0.87% 0.71% Michigan 49,085 $64,755,244 0.97% 0.75% Minnesota 23,666 $30,813,811 0.87% 0.65% Mississippi 10,395 $14,042,905 0.67% 0.55% Missouri 28,168 $38,351,235 0.91% 0.72% Montana 5,339 $7,130,382 0.95% 0.73% Nebraska 7,808 $10,209,999 0.85% 0.62% Nevada 13,107 $17,496,066 0.82% 0.67% New Hampshire 6,078 $7,858,413 0.86% 0.66% New Jersey 33,599 $43,694,522 0.81% 0.64% New Mexico 9,249 $12,332,402 0.86% 0.69% New York 78,256 $103,055,209 0.79% 0.66% North Carolina 38,763 $51,446,186 0.75% 0.59% North Dakota 3,507 $4,640,904 0.95% 0.71% Ohio 49,370 $67,776,584 0.8% 0.66% Oklahoma 16,366 $22,055,552 0.84% 0.65% Oregon 18,346 $24,055,226 0.8% 0.66% Pennsylvania 76,523 $117,391,909 1.17% 1.07% Rhode Island 4,384 $5,659,296 0.77% 0.62% South Carolina 18,818 $25,209,769 0.72% 0.57% South Dakota 4,032 $5,405,651 0.91% 0.68% Tennessee 26,129 $35,278,962 0.74% 0.59% Texas 93,918 $128,813,130 0.71% 0.56% Utah 10,476 $14,248,983 0.77% 0.55% Vermont 3,298 $4,285,142 0.96% 0.74% Virginia 29,995 $39,469,830 0.75% 0.59% Washington 31,400 $41,352,631 0.86% 0.67% West Virginia 7,786 $10,383,796 0.8% 0.62% Wisconsin 27,033 $36,270,705 0.92% 0.71% Wyoming 2,668 $3,568,926 0.95% 0.71% United States 1,315,717 $1,772,914,464 0.81% 0.65%

It’s a lot of money that could have gone a lot of places. “People could have spent that money in local business or for their rents, even for their down payments for buying, for example, cars or mortgage payments,” Associate Teaching Professor of Economics at Penn State Harrisburg, Sabri Yilmaz said.

The big question is, why? “We don’t know why that is. Were some of them duplicative checks to people? Maybe it was the maiden name of someone who was married and a different name. It could be a lot of reasons. It could be an attempt at fraud,” President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, Gene Barr said.

Barr says it’s important that people get the help they need to emerge from the pandemic. That includes stimulus checks they’re owed, but he worries about other assistance, including extra unemployment money.

“At this point, we need to make sure that we are not operating in an inflammatory measure by pumping huge amounts of money into this economy when the economy is beginning to improve now,” Barr Said.

Yilmaz agrees the economy is on the right track, and the money that’s unclaimed can only help. “There are ways to spend that money into local businesses and also that would benefit the government in terms of receiving the tax out of these transactions,” Yilmaz said.

The IRS has tools to help better understand where your stimulus payments are in case you still haven’t received them. If you missed the deadline to register for an EIP you can file a 1040 form through the Recovery Rebate Credit. If you don’t file your taxes you can use the non-filer tool, you may also be eligible to claim the credit by filing a 2020 1040 for free using the IRS Free File program.