Pennsylvania Health Care Association applauds Governor Wolf for strengthening long-term care workforce pipeline

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, Zach Shamberg, issued a statement after Governor Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 1268, which enables temporary nurse aides hired in nursing homes, personal care homes, and assisted living communities during the COVID-19 pandemic to seek full-time employment as certified nurse aides (CNAs).

“On behalf of long-term care providers across the state, including nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living communities, we are extremely grateful for the leadership of Governor Tom Wolf, as well as the members of the House and Senate, for prioritizing Pennsylvania’s long-term care providers and supporting Senate Bill 1268,” Shamberg said.

Shamberg noted long-term care providers in Pennsylvania faced the greatest workforce crisis in the history of the sector even before the COVID-19 pandemic began. “But since the temporary nurse aide program was formally approved in April, nearly 4,000 Pennsylvanians have completed the training required to care for our most vulnerable population,” he added.

“We look forward to working with the Wolf Administration and the members of the state House and Senate to support our healthcare heroes in long-term care, and the vulnerable Pennsylvanians they care for each and every day.”