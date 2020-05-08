Pennsylvania Health Department allowing dentistry to resume following federal protocols

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state Health Department has amended restriction on dentistry saying non-urgent dental procedures may resume if federal guidelines are followed.

Dental providers must follow protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Personal protective equipment must also be available to all dental care practitioners, per OSHA guidelines.

The state Health Department says to regularly check CDC guidelines for necessary updates.

“We want to make sure that dental practices are operating in a way that protects everyone working in the dental office, patients, and community,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in a press release. “If a practice does not have the proper personal protective equipment to perform procedures, then they simply cannot operate. However, we also realize that we do not want to create additional public health needs after the pandemic related to dental issues. By taking appropriate precautions, dentists across Pennsylvania can provide necessary public health treatments in a safe and effective way.”

Patients will be required to screen for coronavirus symptoms before entering the dental practice while social distancing continues at the practice. The department also reminds that patients should wash their hands and wear a mask when not under treatment.

The state Health Department asks that tele-dentistry continue when possible as patients are possibly able to be treated virtually with antibiotics and pain medication.

Top Stories: