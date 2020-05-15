Pennsylvania Health Department distributes second shipment of remdesivir

In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Health Department announced on Friday that its second shipment of remdesivir, containing 1,548 doses, has been sent to 21 hospitals throughout the commonwealth.

The Health Department sent out its first shipment earlier in the week, which was delivered by the federal government and redistributed to state hospitals. Another wave, containing 6,390 doses, is scheduled to be given to 58 hospitals on Monday.

Remdesivir is the first drug that appears to help some Covid-19 patients recover faster and is typically administered through an IV once-per-day up to 10 days, depending on how sick the patient is.

The FDA states that remdesivir may help decrease the amount of coronavirus in the body, which could lead to faster recovery time.

The Pennsylvania Health Department says hospitals were chosen to receive the shipments based on the volume of Covid-19 patients over a recent seven-day period. Illness severity and ventilator necessity were also taken into account.

The Health Department reminds that Covid-19 symptoms can include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.

Top Stories: