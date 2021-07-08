Pennsylvania holiday road trips top not only 2020, but 2019 too

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is not only among 47 states whose holiday road trips are topping 2020 levels. It’s also among 20 states even topping pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

That’s according to July 4 holiday travel period data provided to abc27 News by Arrivalist, which tracks road trips based on GPS data.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

In Pennsylvania, Independence day road trips in 2021 increased 15 percent compared to 2020 and 1 percent compared to 2019 — a small increase compared to the old days, but one that made Pennsylvania among just 20 states to register more road trips in 2021 than in 2019.

Arrivalist defines a road trip as one in which the driver travels at least 50 miles and spends at least two hours at a destination. Repeated and routine trips, such as long commutes, are excluded.

Arrivalist defined the July 4 holiday travel period at July 3-7 in 2019, July 1-5 in 2020 and July 1-5 in 2021.

July 4 falls on a different day of the week each year, which can affect the holiday travel period for some people by compressing or extending it. As with other holidays that fall on different days — Christmas, for example, but not Memorial Day, Labor Day and Thanksgiving — the shift can make year-over-year comparisons difficult.