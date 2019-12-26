Pennsylvania hosts first day hikes at state parks on New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — To promote a healthy start to the new year, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources officials will be joining hikers throughout state parks on New Year’s Day as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative.

“This is DCNR’s largest offering of hikes to date: a total of 45 hikes designed to remind people our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons, including winter,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “They are a great way to make a resolution to enjoy nature and get more exercise.”

Pennsylvania state park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes in 39 state parks, which are usually about one or two miles but can be longer depending on the park and its terrain.

“Last year, we hosted over 800 participants who hiked almost 1,900 miles throughout Pennsylvania,” Dunn said. “Whether you’re staying close to home or traveling, join us at one of Pennsylvania’s state parks on New Year’s Day!”

Organized by the National Association of State Park Directors to promote both healthy lifestyles throughout the year and year-round recreation at state parks, all 50 states have cooperatively sponsored First Day Hikes since 2012.

“America’s state parks are stunning year-round, but there’s nothing quite like a First Day Hike to really take in the great outdoors and kick off the New Year in a healthy way,” said National Association of State Park Directors President Linda Lanterman. “On January 1, grab your family and friends, lace up those boots and seek out a new adventure at a state park. Friendly staff and spectacular views will surely be waiting for you.”

A complete listing of Pennsylvania’s First Day Hikes, including hike starting times, durations, and type terrain to be traveled, can be found at Pennsylvania First Day Hikes.

Hikers are invited to share their experience on social media using #FirstDayHikePA.