Pennsylvania House approves bill to reopen businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House voted Tuesday approving a bill that could reopen all businesses that follow CDC guidelines.

Under Senate Bill 613, businesses would be eligible to reopen during the pandemic as long as they follow CDC health standards.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered non-life essential businesses to close in Pennsylvania in mid-March.

This vote follows one day after Wolf and several neighboring state governors announced a joint effort to plan for the “reopening” of their states once the threat of the virus has subsided.

The measure will now face the state Senate, even if approved, could be vetoed by the governor.