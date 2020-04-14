Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing
1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Pennsylvania House approves bill to reopen businesses

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House voted Tuesday approving a bill that could reopen all businesses that follow CDC guidelines.

Under Senate Bill 613, businesses would be eligible to reopen during the pandemic as long as they follow CDC health standards.

Governor Tom Wolf ordered non-life essential businesses to close in Pennsylvania in mid-March.

This vote follows one day after Wolf and several neighboring state governors announced a joint effort to plan for the “reopening” of their states once the threat of the virus has subsided.

The measure will now face the state Senate, even if approved, could be vetoed by the governor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss