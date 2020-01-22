Pennsylvania House approves human trafficking bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House has approved legislation to increase penalties against people who engage in human trafficking and those who knowingly use the services of victims.

Senate Bill 60, also known as the Buyer Beware Act, was approved Wednesday by a vote of 183-4 and now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for his signature. The legislation cleared the Senate in November.

The proposal by state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and a companion measure by Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) adds charges of a third-degree felony for first-time offenders who engage in sexual activity with a victim of human trafficking. Repeat offenders would be charged with a first-degree felony.

People who solicit, recruit, transport or advertise victims of human trafficking subject to sexual servitude would face a first-degree felony charge and a fine of up to $1,000 Repeat offenders could be fined up to $25,000.

The bill is part of a legislative package approved by the House. Other measures go to the Senate for consideration.

Among those proposals is House Bill 128, a measure to make it a first-degree felony when someone buys, sells or deals in infant children. The offense currently is a first-degree misdemeanor.

House Bill 2176 would add certain prohibited activities to existing law that, if committed, constitute the crime of unlawful contact with a minor.

House Bill 2177 would expand the list of sexual offenses that require offenders to participate in counseling and therapy programs designed for incarcerated sex offenders.

Another measure, House Bill 2178, would amend Pennsylvania’s child custody laws. Courts would have to consider whether a person or someone in their household has been convicted of human trafficking before awarding custody to that person.

House Bill 2174 would prohibit defendants from introducing evidence of a human trafficking victim’s past sexual victimization and allegations of past sexual victimization in any prosecution related to human trafficking.

House Bill 2175 would expand the list of offenses where an expert may testify about the dynamics of sexual violence and victim responses to sexual violence.