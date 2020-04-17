Pennsylvania House oversight committee to investigate state gun purchases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The House Government Oversight Committee looks to investigate the Inspector General Office’s purchase of pistols, ammunition, and other equipment, which has totaled around $160,000 and is sitting in storage unused, Rep. and chair of the committee Seth Grove (R-Dover) asserts.

“This purchase is a just a microcosm of the misspending of taxpayer dollars. I believe this investigation will allow us to uncover not only what happened but will provide lessons to hold the government accountable for other wasteful uses of money,” Grove said. “I look forward to delving deeper into the issue through this investigation.”

The OIG was given the power to arrest and investigate like other law enforcement agencies throughout the commonwealth in 2017. The agency then submitted a bid in January 2018 for pistols and other materials in April.

Following the bid for handguns, the OIG was informed its employees are not allowed to carry them, despite the government having signed off on all necessary documents to make the purchases. The guns are now sitting unused in a secure location.

The oversight committee looks to focus on the contract that the pistols and materials were purchased with and how the transaction was able to be completed before discovering that firearms are not permitted to be carried.

“The lack of transparency and communication appears to be a large part of what caused this problem to happen,” Grove said. “The committee’s investigation will flesh out the details and get to the root of the problem.”

The committee will release its report in the coming months. The nine-member committee is tasked with investigating matters regarding state government and agencies referred by the speaker, majority leader or minority leader.