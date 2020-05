FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania House lawmakers passed a bill that would freeze pay for members of the general assembly and other state workers during this pandemic.

House Bill 2487 was authored by Lebanon County Rep. Frank Ryan. The bill would also freeze pay increases for seniors members of the executive branch.

It now sits with the Senate.