Pennsylvania House reintroduces bill to create chief nursing officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has reintroduced a bill to bring a chief nursing officer to the state level and assist with pandemics and nurse-related policy decisions.

The bill was introduced 4 years ago as a result of the ebola virus but has been introduced yet again.

“This is a voice that needs to be heard when you’re talking about healthcare,” says Betsy Snook, CEO of the Pennsylvania Nurses Association. “This isn’t just about physicians, this is about physicians and nurses who work together every day and work well together, developing policies for the state of Pennsylvania and making sure we’re providing the best possible healthcare for the citizens of the commonwealth.”

Snook says House Bill 409 isn’t just for coronavirus but also a way to be prepared in the future.