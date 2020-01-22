Pennsylvania House to vote on human trafficking bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House will vote on a package of bills dealing with human trafficking.

The bills are not only to protect victims but go after the people who connect with them.

With around 300 cases reported in the state in 2018, human trafficking is a huge problem in Pennsylvania. The goal behind this package of bills is to stop it before it gets worse.

The bills address the safety of victims, making sure their privacy is protected and that they are safe when testifying against their abusers.

The legislation also goes after violators by increasing penalties for trafficking or for those who patronize a victim of trafficking.

The bills passed through committee last week and are up for a full vote Wednesday, where it is expected to pass. It will then head to the Senate for consideration.

Republican lawmakers and victim advocates will gather to answer questions about the legislation at a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.