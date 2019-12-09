Pennsylvania hunters set record bear harvest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania black bear hunters have set a new record.

As of Monday morning, the preliminary harvest for 2009 had reached 4,577 bears, topping the previous record of 4,350 bears in 2011, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced.

Harvest reports are still coming in, and bear hunting remains open through Saturday in some parts of the state.

The game commission said the record harvest was helped by new firearms and muzzleloader seasons and an expanded archery season, while record license sales of more than 200,000 and nice weather on peak hunting days also contributed.

The statewide bear population at the start of the hunting seasons was estimated at 20,000 bears.