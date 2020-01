Pennsylvania inspector general charges 45 with welfare fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Forty-five people charged with welfare fraud in December owe Pennsylvania restitution totaling $240,125.40, the Office of State Inspector General said.

The defendants will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits in the programs they allegedly defrauded.

In 35 cases, the offenses were graded as felonies. The inspector general’s office identified the defendants as:

Nakisha Williams, of Reading in Berks County, for $21,987.78 in Medical Assistance fraud and $5,377.00 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamp) fraud.

Shelby Kamarer, of New Cumberland in Cumberland County, for $18,499.67 in Medical Assistance fraud and $4,428.00 in SNAP fraud.

Rebecca Evans, of Greensburg in Westmoreland County, for $9,824.03 in Medical Assistance fraud and $8,784.00 in SNAP fraud.

Deborah Wittig, of Bruin in Clarion County, for $16,361.00 in SNAP fraud.

Scott Davis, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $9,785.62 in Medical Assistance fraud and $1,947.00 in SNAP fraud.

Nicole Tyler, of Penn in Westmoreland County, for $9,157.00 in SNAP fraud and $501.00 for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) fraud.

Hannah Conway, of Irwin in Westmoreland County, for $9,282.00 in SNAP fraud.

Dianna Snyder, of Brockway in Jefferson County, for $9,215.00 in Medical Assistance fraud.

Sharina Eaddy, of Elkins Park in Montgomery County, for $7,238.78 in Medical Assistance fraud and $1,457.00 in SNAP fraud.

Deborah Bier, of Conshohocken in Montgomery County, for $6,675.00 in SNAP fraud.

Natasha Osorio-Gierbolini, of Ephrata in Lancaster County, for $5,057.00 in Cash Assistance fraud and $1,280.00 in SNAP fraud.

Aliyah Foster, of Philadelphia, for $5,288.80 in Cash Assistance fraud and $1,023.00 in SNAP fraud.

Chelsea-Ray Merritt, of Hopewell in Blair County, for $5,714.00 in SNAP fraud and $339.00 for LIHEAP fraud.

Elizabeth Fontanez-Rosar, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $5,640.25 in Medical Assistance fraud.

Tina Harris, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $4,841.00 in SNAP fraud.

Colin Snyder, of Williamsport in Lycoming County, for $2,929.56 in Medical Assistance fraud and $1,056.00 in SNAP fraud.

Sabrina Prokopovich, of Freeland in Luzerne County, for $3,875.00 in SNAP fraud.

Jennfier Marti Forty, of Lebanon in Lebanon County, for $3,236.00 in SNAP fraud.

Lissette Silva, of Wilkes-Barre in Luzerne County, for $3,227.00 in SNAP fraud.

Anelina Atkins, of Elkins Park in Montgomery County, for $3,030.00 in SNAP fraud.

Sarah Smithson, of Pittsburgh in Allegheny County, for $3,027.17 in SNAP fraud.

Melissa Spong, of Williamsport in Lycoming County, for $1,449.00 in SNAP fraud and $1,410.50 in Cash Assistance fraud.

Damion and Sydnei Green, of New Castle in Lawrence County, for $2,715.50 in Cash Assistance fraud.

Natasha Boyd, of Norristown in Montgomery County, for $1,950.00 in SNAP fraud and $762.00 for LIHEAP fraud.

Ranecia Jefferson, of Johnstown in Cambria County, for $2,564.00 in SNAP fraud.

Tanisha Cooper, of Homestead in Allegheny County, for $$2,563.00 in Cash Assistance fraud.

Mary Wiley, of Stewartstown in York County, for $2,501.00 in SNAP fraud.

Abigail Martinez, of York in York County, for $2,464.00 in SNAP fraud.

Cathy Riffle, of Johnstown in Cambria County, for $2,404.00 in SNAP fraud.

Michelle Waugaman, of Greensburg in Westmoreland County, for $2,102.00 in SNAP fraud.

Shakera Aiken and Joshua Nieves, of Reading in Berks County, for $2,080.00 in SNAP fraud.

Javon Daisey, of Reading in Berks County, for $2,036.00 in SNAP fraud.

John Mollett, of Aliquippa in Beaver County, for $1,365.91 in Medical Assistance fraud and $254.00 in SNAP fraud.

Authorities said those convicted face a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000.