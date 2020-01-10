Pennsylvania issues guidance about new mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s state elections agency is providing guidance to county officials about the state’s new law allowing people to vote early by mail for any reason.

The Department of State on Friday issued the six-page document that describes the new rules and offers suggestions about how to administer them.

The new law goes into effect for this year’s April 28 primary.

Voters can apply at county elections offices for mail-in ballots and can cast their ballots at that time.

