Pennsylvania jobless claims exceed 1 million since outbreak

Pennsylvania

by: Marc Levy, The Associated Press

Customers enter and exit the Walmart in Hazle Township, Pa. Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Unemployment compensation claims have vaulted Pennsylvania past 1 million since the coronavirus began taking a severe toll on the economy in mid-March.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is reporting the first coronavirus-related death of a police officer, Lt. James Walker, who died Sunday.

Last week’s jobless claims exceeded 283,000, pushing the state past the 1 million mark. The state has pressed for business shutdowns to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Pennsylvania is reporting almost 13,000 cases and 162 coronavirus-related deaths through Sunday.

Meanwhile, 4,550 employees of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will join another roughly 9,000 state employees who are going on unpaid leave after Friday.

