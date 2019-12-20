Pennsylvania jobless rate inched up to 4.3% in November

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s jobless rate crept up slightly in November, even as the number of nonfarm jobs hit a new record high.

The state Labor and Industry Department said Friday the rate last month was 4.3%, up one-tenth of a percentage point from October.

The national rate dropped slightly in November, to 3.5%.

Pennsylvania has nearly 6.1 million jobs and is seeing the largest increase in leisure and hospitality employment.

