Pennsylvania jobless rate stable as payrolls see new record

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained stable in August, as payrolls rose to a record high.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9%. That’s one-tenth of a percentage point above the lowest rate on record it hit earlier this year.

The state says its records go back to 1976.

The national unemployment rate was 3.7% in August. Among states, Pennsylvania’s rate ranks 33rd.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force rose by 9,000, closer to 6.5 million, as employment and unemployment each rose by 5,000.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose 16,500, to a record high farther above 6 million. The education and health services sector was the biggest gainer.

The figures are preliminary and could change

