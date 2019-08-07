Pennsylvania joins states observing Purple Heart Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania is honoring the men and women either killed or wounded while defending our freedom.

Gov. Tom Wolf has declared every August 7 Purple Heart Day.

The Purple Heart is awarded to U.S. military members who are wounded or killed in combat. About 1.8 million American service members have received the Purple Heart.

More than 91,000 Pennsylvanians have been either killed or wounded in war since 1917.

“Through our nation’s history, Pennsylvanians have selflessly fought to preserve our freedom and protect our borders,” Wolf said in a statement. “Most have safely come home, while others have either fallen or were wounded. This is an elite group of heroes who deserves their own special day of recognition where we can all honor their bravery and incredible sacrifice.”