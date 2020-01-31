Pennsylvania judge puts hold on state ‘ghost guns’ policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania judge is putting a freeze on a new state police policy regarding sales of partially manufactured gun frames that can be made into working firearms.

Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson issued a preliminary injunction Friday.

State police provided guidance to gun dealers about three weeks ago regarding how to perform background checks for sales of what are often called 80% receivers or unassembled “ghost guns.”

Brobson says the businesses that manufacture gun frames have raised a legitimate question about whether the state police policy is too vague. He says he’s open to revisiting the scope of his injunction, depending on what state police does in response.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)