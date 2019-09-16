Pennsylvania launches online applications for absentee ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania for the first time is accepting online applications for absentee ballots.

The Wolf administration on Monday said voters can now use the new site, votesPA.com/ApplyAbsentee, to apply for absentee ballots in the Nov. 5 election.

Voters who apply will receive their absentee ballot in the mail, and they must still mail or hand-deliver the voted ballots to their county elections office.

Applicants need a PennDOT driver’s license or ID number, but an update next year will change that requirement and expand online applications to military and overseas voters.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot this year is Oct. 29. The deadline for county election offices to receive voted absentee ballots is Nov. 1.