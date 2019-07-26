Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes task force to better veteran services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to establish a task force that would help veterans figure out where to go to receive services.

Senate Resolution 170 would establish a veterans’ services task force.

Pennsylvania has the fourth-largest veteran population in the United States, but the federal dollars expended per veteran ranks 45th in the country.

Those numbers have led to so many veteran service organizations that it’s tough to navigate what’s available. Coordination and oversight have also become difficult.

“Between the public sector, federal, state, local, the nonprofit, the foundations that are involved, it’s approaching 6,000 entities,” said Sen. Pam Iovino (D-Allegheny/Washington), who introduced Senate Resolution 170. “That is both overwhelming in terms of how wonderful that is for the state. That can also be an overwhelming navigation experience for the veteran to determine where they should go to and who can help them with their needs.”

The task force would conduct a comprehensive review and analysis of laws, regulations, policies, and procedures regarding the coordination of services. The group would then issue a report on its findings and submit recommendations to the Senate within a year of being established.