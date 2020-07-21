Pennsylvania lawmakers continue push for police reform legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus held a joint meeting with the House Democratic Policy Committee on Tuesday.

During the hearing, members heard from community leaders and law enforcement experts from the Philadelphia area.

State Rep. Stephen Kinsey (D-Philadelphia) is the chairman of the Black Caucus; he says despite the governor recently signing two police reform bills into law, more needs to be done.

“Two out of 19 bills is just not enough to make a dent in police reform,” Kinsey said. “We will continue to work with advocacy groups to help recognize the need in change, and hopefully, we can bring additional legislation to the forefront.”

He says they will hold several more meetings addressing different parts of the state before the draft legislation for consideration.