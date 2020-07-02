Pennsylvania lawmakers looking to curtail illegal fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State lawmakers are trying to stop people from illegally setting off fireworks.

Rep. Carol Hill-Evans says she’s hearing more and more complaints about fireworks, an issue happening statewide.

Now, Senate Bill 932 would allow some cities, including Lancaster, to ban aerial fireworks. Some, however, are pushing to give all municipalities that power.

Right now, police can only cite and fine violators if they’re caught in the act.

