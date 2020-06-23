Pennsylvania lawmakers wrestle anew with major gambling bill

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

File-This feb. 5, 2019, file photo shows the dome of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Top Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state Senate are pressing sweeping gambling legislation that would allow slot machine-like gambling terminals in thousands of bars, restaurants, nonprofit social clubs and other businesses that hold liquor licenses.

Under a draft amendment, more than 10,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, golf course clubhouses and nonprofit social clubs with liquor licenses would be able to install the so-called video gaming terminals.

No Senate vote had been scheduled as of Tuesday.

A major trade association for bars and restaurants, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, is asking its members to contact senators to support it.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, also bills the effort as a way to get thousands of unregulated cash-paying game terminals out of a wide array of establishments in Pennsylvania, including pizza parlors, grocery stores, corner stores and bowling alleys.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has accused the proliferating machines of siphoning more than $200 million in revenue last year from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Still, the bill’s prospects in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives are unclear, and it is not clear whether Wolf, a Democrat, will support it.

Pennsylvania is already the nation’s No. 2 commercial casino state.

