Pennsylvania leaders react to horror in Ohio, Texas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania leaders are reacting to the horror in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

29 people are dead and dozens more are injured after two mass shootings.

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement, saying in part, “We can ban assault weapons and institute stricter background checks. We can make communities safer. We can target white nationalism and promote tolerance. We can invest in mental health care and help those struggling. We cannot accept this violence as normal. We must act.”

Senator Pat Toomey says no law will end mass shootings entirely, but Congress must do something.

Toomey said, “We should start by passing bipartisan proposals such as my legislation with Senator Joe Manchin to expand background checks to all commercial firearm sales. I also agree with Senator Lindsey Graham that we should pass a bipartisan “red flag” measure that enables families and law enforcement to obtain a court order to keep guns away from dangerous individuals.”

Senator Bob Casey said, “Enough. We don’t have to live like this. Politicians who refuse to take action to reduce gun violence are complicit in this carnage.”

Representative Scott Perry took to Twitter, saying, “God bless the victims and their loved ones of these senseless acts of violence and cowardice.”

Auditor General Eugene Depasquale called the shootings unacceptable tragedies that need full investigations. He tweeted, “Another tragic reminder how many dedicated and brave first responders we have.”