Pennsylvania libraries look to continue supporting communities while buildings are closed

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While public library buildings remain closed, libraries throughout the commonwealth are still offering 24/7 digital resources and live virtual programming.

“Our libraries continue to be community pillars, meeting citizen needs, helping businesses, government organizations and others connect with residents, sharing resources and information which have the potential to positively impact multiple lives,” said Christi Buker, Pennsylvania Library Association Executive Director.

“Right now, you cannot physically visit a library building in Pennsylvania,” Buker added. “But because of the resiliency of our library staff, libraries are still offering the world and teaching literacy to their users.”  

PA Forward, which launched statewide in 2012, works through five key literacies – Basic, Information, Civic & Social, Health and Financial – to assist individuals in enhancing their overall quality of life.

To continue helping libraries use PA Forward to demonstrate all their libraries’ offer, in January 2017, the Association kicked off the Star Library program statewide.

