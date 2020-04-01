Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board resumes limited sales online

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has resumed limited sales online, accepting a constrained amount of orders per day with plans to increase capacity.

Customers are limited to purchasing up to six bottles from a reduced catalog of around 1,000 ‘top-selling’ wines and spirits.

All orders must be shipped to home or non-store addresses, and only one order per address will be fulfilled per day.

“We understand the public wants to have access to wines and spirits during these unprecedented times, but we have a responsibility to mitigate community spread of this virus to every extent possible and make sure our employees and our customers are as safe as they can be,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden in a release. “We believe that re-opening FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com in a controlled manner will allow us to provide access to consumers while also protecting our employees and consumers from unnecessary risk.”

Access to www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will be randomized to avoid overwhelming the site with high traffic, prevent order abuse and prolong access throughout the day, so that order availability isn’t exhausted in seconds or minutes each day.

The PLCB will be fulfilling orders from various facilities and is implementing public health best practices like facility sanitation, social distancing, and limiting the numbers of employees working in any facility at a time in an effort to protect its employees.

As order fulfillment capacity increases, the PLCB will consider increasing the number of orders it takes each day.

The PLCB is not considering reopening stores at this time, although the agency continues to monitor the situation in consultation with the Wolf Administration and public health officials.